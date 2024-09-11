Priyanka's Day Out With Hollywood

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra rubbed shoulders with Hollywood aristocracy when she co-hosted the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner along with Julianne Moore and Kim Kardashian on September 9 in New York.

'A whirlwind trip to spend a very meaningful evening with old friends and new. The #CaringForWomenDinner, on its third year was as incredible as its hosts. Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault and the very charismatic François-Henri Pinault for including me,' Priyanka writes.

She adds, 'This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like minded people come together for a shared purpose. It was about more than just raising awareness, it was about taking decisive action to end violence against women and create a world where women can live without fear. Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do everyday.'

Priyanka gives a shoutout to Gayle King -- 'I could hear you all day' -- and Viola Davis -- 'the most moving orator, Thank you for the inspiration queen.'

Priyanka with the glamorous squad: Salma Hayek, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Seinfeld and Gayle King.

PeeCee with Jessica Chastain.

Meeting Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts.

Guess what's in Priyanka's bag: Her pet, Diana!

