News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka's Day Out With Hollywood

Priyanka's Day Out With Hollywood

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 11, 2024 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra rubbed shoulders with Hollywood aristocracy when she co-hosted the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner along with Julianne Moore and Kim Kardashian on September 9 in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'A whirlwind trip to spend a very meaningful evening with old friends and new. The #CaringForWomenDinner, on its third year was as incredible as its hosts. Thank you to the most wonderful human, Salma Hayek Pinault and the very charismatic François-Henri Pinault for including me,' Priyanka writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She adds, 'This dinner was a powerful reminder of the difference we can make when like minded people come together for a shared purpose. It was about more than just raising awareness, it was about taking decisive action to end violence against women and create a world where women can live without fear. Congratulations to the beneficiaries. Thank you for the wonderful work you do everyday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka gives a shoutout to Gayle King -- 'I could hear you all day' -- and Viola Davis -- 'the most moving orator, Thank you for the inspiration queen.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka with the glamorous squad: Salma Hayek, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Seinfeld and Gayle King.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee with Jessica Chastain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Meeting Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Guess what's in Priyanka's bag: Her pet, Diana!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Bebo Takes Us Behind The Scenes...
Bebo Takes Us Behind The Scenes...
Inside Janhvi's Beautiful Home
Inside Janhvi's Beautiful Home
'Ananya Gives It Her 100%'
'Ananya Gives It Her 100%'
Working capital cycle shortest in 25 yrs at 47.8 days
Working capital cycle shortest in 25 yrs at 47.8 days
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Bengali youth detained, Kanpur train sabotage cracked?
Shimla mosque dispute: Protestors turn violent
Shimla mosque dispute: Protestors turn violent
Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil
Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil

More like this

A Film From Manipur That You Must See

A Film From Manipur That You Must See

Rashmika Has An Accident

Rashmika Has An Accident

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances