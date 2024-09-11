IMAGE: Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan teased his friend and film-maker Karan Johar for hosting more chat shows and directing lesser films.

The duo, who are set to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024, have worked together in several hit movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

At the press conference for the IIFA Awards, Shah Rukh pulled Karan's leg for being less active on the directorial front.

"He hosts chat shows, film shows. Picturein bhi toh bana mere bhai (When are you going to make films, my brother?)" said the superstar, eliciting laughter.

Karan, whose last directorial was 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, admitted Shah Rukh was right.

"This is sounding so wrong on so many levels for a film-maker. I should be making movies," Karan Johar, who also hosts the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, said.

Watch SRK unleash his charm on stage

IIFA Awards, the three-day award gala, returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29.

Vicky Kaushal will join Shah Rukh and Karan on the stage as a host.

"I'm so privileged to be hosting this show with Vicky and Karan, and all the amazing talent. Some of us are present here this evening. And of course, there's going to be great performances to follow. There's going to be Shahid (Kapoor), Vicky, Jahnvi (Kapoor), Kriti (Sanon), and ,of course, the most wonderful star of them all, Rekhaji," said Shah Rukh.

SRK, who is returning to the IIFA stage as host after almost a decade, said he wanted to present all editions of the awards show but the dates didn't match.

"They called me once to host (IIFA), they are calling me back after 10 years," he quipped, saying these days it's important to 'clarify' when it's a joke.

"IIFA is being hosted all around the world, which makes us very proud. And more often than not, I've had to beg them. 'I'm shooting but you are in Vancouver, Toronto, Malaysia, do it here in Borivali or in Film City (both in north west Mumbai) like others do. But their vision is big," he added.

IMAGE: Rana Daggubati joins Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

For the first time, IIFA Awards 2024 will bring together the best of Hindi and South film industries like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with an aim to celebrate and honour the richness and diversity of Indian cinema.

Bollywood flair will be showcased at the IIFA Awards and vibrant South Indian cinema at IIFA Utsavam, which marks the beginning of the grand event.

Telugu star Rana Daggubati, who will host IIFA Utsavam with Teja Sajja, also attended the press conference.

Shah Rukh said this year's edition of IIFA is "more Indian" than ever.

"IIFA has always thought of taking Indian cinema, now with the inclusion of Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and Hindi cinema (to the world). This is even more Indian than it has ever been before," he said.

Rana recalled being hosted by Shah Rukh at his house in Dubai for an after-party some time ago.

"He is so hospitable. He has entertained the entire four (South) industries, not only as an actor but also as a human being," he said.

The actor also thanked Karan, who presented the Hindi version of his two-part epic fantasy film Baahubali for supporting South cinema.

"And really Karan, it started with you. The fact that we got Baahubali here (in the north)... (It was) the first time all the languages started speaking cinema in some form. Thank you for that," Rana added.

Yudhra actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee will host the musical extravaganza, IIFA Rocks 2024.