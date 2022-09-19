Kriti Goes For Gold

Mrunal loves silver linings... Sanya wants a vacation... Sara relives Kedarnath...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda brightens up Monday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan sends a click from the Toronto International Film Festival, where her film Kacchey Limbu was premiered.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur believes in 'silver linings'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

'I’ve got vacation on my mind,' says Sanya Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin shares a throwback picture of her pixie haircut: 'Back when I was Tinker Bell.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

'A little sparkle on a little green dress!! Acing the selfie game on my new camera... loving it!' says Namrata Shirodkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram

Dhanush shares the first look of his forthcoming film, Captain Miller, written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film is set in 1930.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari spends her 'weekend on my magic carpet'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan recreates her Kedarnath look: 'Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe. Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving.'