News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti Goes For Gold

Kriti Goes For Gold

By Rediff Movies
September 19, 2022 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mrunal loves silver linings... Sanya wants a vacation... Sara relives Kedarnath...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda brightens up Monday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan sends a click from the Toronto International Film Festival, where her film Kacchey Limbu was premiered. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur believes in 'silver linings'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

'I’ve got vacation on my mind,' says Sanya Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin shares a throwback picture of her pixie haircut: 'Back when I was Tinker Bell.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

'A little sparkle on a little green dress!! Acing the selfie game on my new camera... loving it!' says Namrata Shirodkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/Instagram

Dhanush shares the first look of his forthcoming film, Captain Miller, written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film is set in 1930.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari spends her 'weekend on my magic carpet'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan recreates her Kedarnath look: 'Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe. Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Actors Who Brought Audiences To Theatres
Actors Who Brought Audiences To Theatres
'People Know How To Say I Love You In Korean'
'People Know How To Say I Love You In Korean'
'Should have worked harder at dance'
'Should have worked harder at dance'
How A Supermodel Vacays In Style
How A Supermodel Vacays In Style
UP: Hate-spewing seer Narsinghanand, 2 others booked
UP: Hate-spewing seer Narsinghanand, 2 others booked
SEE: Snake in Mitchell Johnson's Room!
SEE: Snake in Mitchell Johnson's Room!
Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody
Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody

More like this

Mouni Roy Has A Question For You

Mouni Roy Has A Question For You

The Very Best Of Shabana Azmi

The Very Best Of Shabana Azmi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances