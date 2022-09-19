Meet Amala Paul's Therapist

Where did celebs travel over the weekend? Let's take a look.
Amala Paul holidays in the Maldives and says, 'The beach is my therapist.'
Huma Qureshi starts her morning with coffee in London.
Kajal Aggarwal learns some life lessons in Chennai: 'My lovely baby girl named Bubbles, teaching me major life lessons.'
Sidharth Malhotra, who is shooting for Yodha in Manali, exercises outdoors. 'Free gym membership, Sponsored by nature,' he says.
Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for her film Chakda Xpress in London, is missing hubby Virat Kohli, who is in Mohali ahead of the T20I series between India and Australia.
'The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post.'
New mommy Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture with husband Anand Ahuja from London and writes, 'Right after we got engaged... life has just gotten better. Can’t wait to dress up and go on a date again.'
Her sister Rhea Kapoor, meanwhile, is relaxing in the Maldives.
Barkha Sengupta, in reflective mode, during her European holiday.
After her Maldives vacay, Sunny Leone returns to her busy work life, this time in Dubai.
Preity Zinta refuses to come back from her West Indies holiday.
Deepti Naval meets Ruskin Bond in Mussoorie and presents him with her book: 'Getting to meet Mr Ruskin Bond was a special moment indeed!'