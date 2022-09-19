Meet Amala Paul's Therapist

Where did celebs travel over the weekend? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul holidays in the Maldives and says, 'The beach is my therapist.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi starts her morning with coffee in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal learns some life lessons in Chennai: 'My lovely baby girl named Bubbles, teaching me major life lessons.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra, who is shooting for Yodha in Manali, exercises outdoors. 'Free gym membership, Sponsored by nature,' he says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting for her film Chakda Xpress in London, is missing hubby Virat Kohli, who is in Mohali ahead of the T20I series between India and Australia.

'The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

New mommy Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture with husband Anand Ahuja from London and writes, 'Right after we got engaged... life has just gotten better. Can’t wait to dress up and go on a date again.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Her sister Rhea Kapoor, meanwhile, is relaxing in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Sengupta/Instagram

Barkha Sengupta, in reflective mode, during her European holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

After her Maldives vacay, Sunny Leone returns to her busy work life, this time in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta refuses to come back from her West Indies holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

Deepti Naval meets Ruskin Bond in Mussoorie and presents him with her book: 'Getting to meet Mr Ruskin Bond was a special moment indeed!'