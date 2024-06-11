Kriti Has An Announcement To Make

Raashii gets candid...Kartik transforms...Kunal gives us Monday motivation...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon excitedly introduces her mum Geeta Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon as the new entrepreneurs from her family, kick starting a clothing brand called Label NoBo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in yellow as she gets ready for a photo shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Pashmina Roshan makes a pretty picture as she awaits the release of her debut film Isha Vishk Rebound.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's transformation picture for Chandu Champion is nothing but awe-inspiring.

'From 39% body fat to 7% body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me.

'The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur shares a throwback pic from Cannes, calling it 'living my French dream.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara posts a beautiful family picture to wish hubby Vignesh Shivan: 'Happy Anniversary to us. You are the bestttt my uyir ulagam. I love youuuuu forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chunky Panday/Instagram

Chunky Pandey chills with Aditya Roy Kapur in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu's post workout mirror selfie is exactly the kind of motivation we need to stay fit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane looks dapper as he attends an awards show in Oman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Rohit Shetty shares a BTS picture from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 and says, 'SHOOTING FOR ANOTHER SEASON OF KHATRON KE KHILADI IN ROMANIA ITS BEEN 10 YEARS HOSTING THIS SHOW THANK YOU FOR THE LOVE YOU ALL HAVE GIVEN ME AND THIS SHOW ALL THESE YEARS.'