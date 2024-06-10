News
'This Is The Toughest Role Of My Career'

'This Is The Toughest Role Of My Career'

Source: ANI
June 10, 2024 15:29 IST
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy promoting Chandu Champion, which releases in theatres on Friday, June 14, recently shared insights into the making of the highly anticipated biopic of para athlete Murlikant Petkar.

During a media interaction, Kartik spoke about the immense challenges he faced while preparing for his role in the film.

"For me, it was incredibly challenging and discomforting. Swimming and boxing were never something I imagined doing. Combining all these elements in one film was demanding, and I had to learn them all professionally because my opponents were all professionals -- wrestlers, swimmers, or real boxers," he said.

"Matching their level was tough, so I worked really hard. This is the toughest role of my career."

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion.

Speaking about the intensity of his preparation, Kartik said, "This has been a life-changing role for me, and I am genuinely proud of this film. I just hope that people come to the theatres to watch this film."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Source: ANI
