Like Ranbir's NEW Haircut?

Karisma's 'Famiglia' moment... Shahid's happy Sunday... Sayani in Ibiza…

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aalim Hakim/Instagram

Celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim posts Ranbir Kapoor's new look and we are digging it big time.

He writes, 'A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor. I always like to click pics after my haircuts. Maybe I have many other passions besides hairdressing, like photography, interior designing and many more… Anything connected to art & glamour attracts me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback pic of chilling with cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and their wives Alia Bhatt and Anissa Malhotra from the Ambani cruise party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor dishing out fitness goals with his mirror selfie is reason enough for you to hit the gym asap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Aaj shaam ko kaunsi historic cheez dekh rahe ho?' asks Shraddha Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'These calories are sponsored by this insane heat wave,' reveals Vaani Kapoor enjoying ice cream.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora twin in white for their night out.

These two are '' fashion divas, no?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta looks gorgeous as she holidays in Ibiza, Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday flaunts her freshly cut curtain bangs and fake freckles while feeling the sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria seeks blessings at the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal.

'Pre show prayers in Nepal.. This morning, my wonderful team and I set out to offer words of thanks and peace for those we love and more importantly, for corners of our world that are suffering and having to endure great pain through the seasons. Pashupatinath Temple holds a sacred energy we were fortunate to witness courtesy of dear Rehan and Bibek today.. Blessed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

That's how Shehnaaz Gill likes to unwind on weekends!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri feels the Mykonos sun is different and we agree looking at her unfiltered picture.