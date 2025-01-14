HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kriti Carries Her Colours!

Kriti Carries Her Colours!

REDIFF MOVIES
January 14, 2025

Kirti explores Rajasthan... Priya picks Kodaikanal... Karan's quick minute in Chandigarh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon strolls 'in the white lanes of Santorini carrying all the colors on me!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'My #rajasthan trip. Starting with this beautiful but crowded city #jaipur. I was there towards end of December and I swear I have never seen it so crowded in all my years But here's to the #madness #hotchocolate and #coffee are some of my favorite things in #winters. Recommended places: @curiouscafejaipur for some lovely coffee. P.S - I have never gone inside #hawamahal ..only seen it from outside .. but #someday,' says Kirti Kulhari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Varrier/Instagram

'Yet another time @villaretreat I got to start my year with scrumptious food and a spiritual tea ceremony this time Always a pleasure to be back here!' says Priya Prakash Varrier from Kodaikanal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza gets into a bikini in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin sends herself a glamorous wish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernandez is excited about her new release, Sonu Sood's Fateh and writes, 'Fateh and Khushi!! @sonu_sood thanks for giving me this amazing opportunity to play Khushi! And thank you for being not just a great co-star but also a director with so much patience and passion for the art!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

'You had me at Sarson Ke Khet. Chandigarh for a quick minute,' updates Karan Tacker.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Say hello to Tina Datta's Bruno.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
Will Sikandar Make More Money Than Pushpa 2?
Watch This Love Story On OTT
Sangeet Manapmaan Review: A Lost Opportunity
Aamir: I'm Very Romantic; Please Ask Both My Wives
'We Will Also Make Waves One Day'
