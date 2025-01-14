Kriti Carries Her Colours!

Kirti explores Rajasthan... Priya picks Kodaikanal... Karan's quick minute in Chandigarh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon strolls 'in the white lanes of Santorini carrying all the colors on me!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'My #rajasthan trip. Starting with this beautiful but crowded city #jaipur. I was there towards end of December and I swear I have never seen it so crowded in all my years But here's to the #madness #hotchocolate and #coffee are some of my favorite things in #winters. Recommended places: @curiouscafejaipur for some lovely coffee. P.S - I have never gone inside #hawamahal ..only seen it from outside .. but #someday,' says Kirti Kulhari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Varrier/Instagram

'Yet another time @villaretreat I got to start my year with scrumptious food and a spiritual tea ceremony this time Always a pleasure to be back here!' says Priya Prakash Varrier from Kodaikanal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza gets into a bikini in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin sends herself a glamorous wish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernandez is excited about her new release, Sonu Sood's Fateh and writes, 'Fateh and Khushi!! @sonu_sood thanks for giving me this amazing opportunity to play Khushi! And thank you for being not just a great co-star but also a director with so much patience and passion for the art!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

'You had me at Sarson Ke Khet. Chandigarh for a quick minute,' updates Karan Tacker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Say hello to Tina Datta's Bruno.

