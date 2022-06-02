KK's Antim Yatra

Singer KK was cremated at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium around 2 pm on Thursday, June 2, a kilometre away from his home.
KK, who was just 53, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, shortly after a performance at a concert, leaving the industry and his fans in shock.
An ambulance, adorned with flowers and a picture of KK, carried the singer's body to the crematorium.
The last rites were performed by KK's inconsolable son Nakul.
Vishal Bhardwaj with wife Rekha Bhardwaj.
KK started his movie singing career with Maachis, where he sang the Chor Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan for composer Vishal Bhardwaj.
Shreya Ghoshal, who said her 'heart was shattered in pieces', sang many unforgettable songs with KK.
Like most of the film fraternity, composer Salim Merchant is 'speechless and broken' by the tragic news.
Alka Yagnik.
Javed Ali.
Papon with wife Shweta Mishra Mahanta and Sudesh Bhosale.
Composer Shantanu Moitra penned a touching note to his friend: 'U took me to my first recording studio, u sang my first jingle, I had my first late night parantha with u. We had joys we had fun we had seasons in the sun. And u probably sang your last song with me. Will miss ur laughter, will miss u KK. Thank u for everything. Rest in peace.'
"It is a big loss. The entire industry is reeling under shock. He didn't have any health issue as such. For a few days, he had acidity problem," Abhijeet Bhattacharya told reporters outside KK's residence.
Lyricist Sameer, in blue.
Shilpa Rao.
Mahalakshmi Iyer.
Shweta Pandit.
Actress Shirley Setia.
Actor Raj Zutshi,