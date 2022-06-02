News
Rediff.com  » Movies » KK's Antim Yatra

KK's Antim Yatra

By Rediff Movies
June 02, 2022 17:41 IST
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Singer KK was cremated at Mumbai's Versova Hindu crematorium around 2 pm on Thursday, June 2, a kilometre away from his home.

KK, who was just 53, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, shortly after a performance at a concert, leaving the industry and his fans in shock.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

An ambulance, adorned with flowers and a picture of KK, carried the singer's body to the crematorium.

The last rites were performed by KK's inconsolable son Nakul.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Vishal Bhardwaj with wife Rekha Bhardwaj.

KK started his movie singing career with Maachis, where he sang the Chor Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan for composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shreya Ghoshal, who said her 'heart was shattered in pieces', sang many unforgettable songs with KK.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Like most of the film fraternity, composer Salim Merchant is 'speechless and broken' by the tragic news.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Alka Yagnik.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Javed Ali.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Papon with wife Shweta Mishra Mahanta and Sudesh Bhosale.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Composer Shantanu Moitra penned a touching note to his friend: 'U took me to my first recording studio, u sang my first jingle, I had my first late night parantha with u. We had joys we had fun we had seasons in the sun. And u probably sang your last song with me. Will miss ur laughter, will miss u KK. Thank u for everything. Rest in peace.'

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"It is a big loss. The entire industry is reeling under shock. He didn't have any health issue as such. For a few days, he had acidity problem," Abhijeet Bhattacharya told reporters outside KK's residence.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Lyricist Sameer, in blue.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa Rao.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mahalakshmi Iyer.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shweta Pandit.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Actress Shirley Setia.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Actor Raj Zutshi,

 

Rediff Movies
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
