As We Told You! Ranveer Is The New Don!

As We Told You! Ranveer Is The New Don!

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 09, 2023 13:54 IST
On July 3, 2023, we told you that Shah Rukh Khan had retired from playing Don and that it was time to make way for another actor to play the master criminal hunted by police in 11 countries.

We told you that Ranveer Singh would take over Shah Rukh's mantle in Don 3.

It's official now. Don Director Farhan Akhtar's announcement on social media have friends (Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra, Shahana Goswami) and family (Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar) sending him a lot of love.

In the Don 3 teaser, Ranveer gives us that dialogue we absolutely love (yes, the 'gyarah mulko ki police' line), played against Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's Don signature tune.

 

Will Ranveer look good as Don, especially after Shah Rukh Khan played him superbly after Amitabh Bachchan's towering performance in the late 1970s? You've had your say.

The new era begins in 2025.

REDIFF MOVIES
