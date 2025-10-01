HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Want To Write A Script For Yash Raj Films? Click Here

Want To Write A Script For Yash Raj Films? Click Here

Source: PTI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 16:03 IST

x

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein.

Yash Raj Films has launched the YRF Script Cell, a platform discovering and nurturing screenwriting talent from across the world.

The platform allows writers to submit their story ideas directly to the studio, known for popular films like Chandni, Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and most recently Saiyaara, with selected concepts potentially being developed into full screenplays for future Hindi films, Yash Raj said.

 

IMAGE: Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in Chandini.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the move reflects the company's commitment to staying relevant and content-forward in an evolving entertainment landscape.

'We believe it is a creator's world today, where everyone is a storyteller and content is king. We have realised that disruptive and truly fresh scripts are the most important assets to capture everyone's attention. It is imperative that we uncover and champion writers whose ideas have the power to captivate audiences,' he said

'The YRF Script Cell is a call to all writers aspiring to build a career in the Hindi film industry. We want to find the next generation of thinkers who can bring us innovative and compelling ideas that will hopefully define the future of cinema.

'It is our endeavour to discover fresh creators who have a story to tell but lack the access of reaching out to us and our directors,' he added.

IMAGE: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara.

Over the last 50 years, Yash Raj Films has introduced audiences to popular talents like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and more recently Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The company has also launched new directors like Kunal Kohli, Kabir Khan and Siddharth Anand.

Writer can submit their stories via the website: https://scripts.yashrajfilms.com

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Yash Raj@50: The 20 BIGGEST HITS
Yash Raj@50: The 20 BIGGEST HITS
Yash Raj@50: The 10 BIGGEST HITS
Yash Raj@50: The 10 BIGGEST HITS
Yash Raj Films' Best Action Film? VOTE!
Yash Raj Films' Best Action Film? VOTE!
Top 20 Scenes From Yash Chopra's Movies
Top 20 Scenes From Yash Chopra's Movies
The Top 10 Yash Raj Weddings
The Top 10 Yash Raj Weddings

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 2

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Most-Watched Movies Ever

VIDEOS

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan Celebrate in Style1:58

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan...

GIFT City puts Gujarat on global map3:17

GIFT City puts Gujarat on global map

Bareilly Police Releases Shocking Lathi-Charge Footage Amid Violent Stone Pelting1:33

Bareilly Police Releases Shocking Lathi-Charge Footage...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV