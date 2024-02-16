News
Kaveta Chaudhry Of Udaan Fame Dies

Source: PTI
February 16, 2024 15:27 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaveta Chaudhry/Twitter

Kaveta Chaudhry, who starred in the popular Doordarshan television serial Udaan, died at a hospital in Amritsar following a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 67.

The actor, also popular as the homemaker Lalitaji in the Surf detergent commercials in the late 1980s, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.

"She passed away following cardiac arrest last night around 8.30 pm at the hospital. She was admitted a few days ago due to low blood pressure. Her condition became critical later," Ajay Sayal, Chaudhary's nephew, told PTI.

The last rites were held on Friday morning. The actor is survived by Sayal and her niece.

 

IMAGE: Kaveta Chaudhry in Udaan.

Chaudhary was best known for her portrayal of IPS officer Kalyani Singh in Udaan. a progressive show about women empowerment, which ran on Doordarshan between 1989 and 1991.

Besides starring, she wrote and directed the serial, which was inspired by the life of her elder sister and police officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya.

Udaan, which also starred Shekhar Kapur, revolved around the struggle of a woman aspiring to be an IPS officer. The critically acclaimed show, which inspired a generation of women to pursue public service, was brought back on Doordarshan for a re-run during the pandemic.

Actor Amit Behl was one of the colleagues who paid condolences on Chaudhary's demise.

'RIP Kavita Chaudhary, is baar aapne lambi udaan bhar li,Naman @CintaaOfficial @nsd_india,' he wrote on X.

Later, Chaudhary produced Doordarshan shows, Your Honour and IPS Diaries.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
