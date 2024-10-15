Katrina Goes PINK!

Shalini gets a new hair colour... Raashii enjoys life's little pleasures... Shanaya goes for casual...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay by Katrina/Instagram

Katrina Kaif can't stop blushing!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey has a good hair day, and she makes sure to document it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna lists 'life's little pleasures': 'I devoured the burger! - For those who think I must have just taken a bite, my friends will tell you! Ok, but I had just two bites of the cheesecake because - balance!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Angira Dhar/Instagram

Angira Dhar gets clicked in Kashmir by husband Anand Tiwari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor goes for casual Dior.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta screams for attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi shares a throwback picture from Ladakh as her film Dhak Dhak completes one year and writes, 'A year ago, the greatest adventure of our lives was given the warmest embrace by you all. Thank you for making #DhakDhak your own in a way we could only have ever dreamt of May the adventures with the best team continue. So eternally grateful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker ticks off his bucket list: 'I grew up watching films shot on the Marine Drive and always felt it's such a big star, big film thing to do and added it to my bucket list of locations, well, yesterday, that dream came true.

'Just so humbled by this industry to accept me with open arms and In immense gratitude for everyone around to help me make it happen. Looking forward for you all of to watch this.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com