Kareena Reveals Saif Is Most Jealous Of...

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor has been in the industry for 33 years while her younger sister Kareena Kapoor has been entertaining audiences for 25 years now.

Together, the sisters have given innumerable hits and flops.

Interestingly, Lolo and Bebo have never shared screen space until they arrived on The Great Indian Kapil Show over the weekend.

IMAGE: Lolo and Bebo with Kapil Sharma.

The episode was fun as the Kapoor sisters shared stories and anecdotes from their personal and professional lives.

Kareena revealed that her husband Saif Ali Khan is very jealous of Karisma Kapoor.

"Saif is like, you talk to Lolo more than you talk to me! I feel like you are living with Lolo and not with me," Bebo said in her trademark style.

Lolo and she, Bebo added, are very close and speak four or five times a day.

IMAGE: A poster of 1995's Maidan-E-Jung to jog your memory!

Kapil Sharma tested their sisterly bond and asked Bebo a few tricky questions to see how well she knew her sister.

Never known to mince her words, Kareena revealed that Karisma's worst movie is Maidan-E-Jung -- have you even heard of it? -- and the cringiest character she played was in Papi Gudia,

The best secret?

Kareena revealed that Karisma's first crush in Bollywood was Salman Khan. And Karisma agreed!

Which of Karisma's habits annoys Bebo the most?

Kareena replied that her sister takes at least three hours to get ready when they go out, and that annoys her. Kareena claimed she takes only half an hour to dress up.