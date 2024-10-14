News
Home  » Movies » How Jennifer Passes Her Time

How Jennifer Passes Her Time

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 14, 2024 14:32 IST
Malavika shows off her long tresses... Shriya craves for a holiday... Nimrat visits a temple...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

'If you ever wondered what do I do when I have down time between shoots? This is exactly it!' says Jennifer Winget, with a pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor ditches colours for a black vibe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan enjoys a good hair day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar in her 'Sunday state of mind'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia seeks divine intervention along with her parents, Rajni and Santosh Bhatia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates her first Dussehra after marriage.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur worships at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

'When the sky blushes, so do I,' says Triptii Dimri.

 

Guess who this actress is. *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur is 'channelling my inner spirit animal for my birthday!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi gets the 'Sunday Blues'.

 

*That's Sunny Leone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
