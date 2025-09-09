HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Karisma's Children Challenge Dad's Will

Karisma's Children Challenge Dad's Will

Source: PTI
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 09, 2025 16:04 IST

x

IMAGE: A throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor with her children, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira and Kiaan -- moved the Delhi high court on Tuesday, seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property.

The plaint, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 10, challenges Kapur's will.

The plaint claims neither Kapur mentioned about the will nor their step mother, Priya Kapur, or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence.

It alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, 'without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated' by her.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Much Will Karisma's Kids Inherit?
How Much Will Karisma's Kids Inherit?
Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies
Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies
Mother raises doubts about Sunjay Kapur's death
Mother raises doubts about Sunjay Kapur's death
Coerced into signing documents: Sunjay Kapur's mother
Coerced into signing documents: Sunjay Kapur's mother
Karisma, Kids At Sunjay Kapur's Funeral
Karisma, Kids At Sunjay Kapur's Funeral

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

webstory image 3

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

VIDEOS

Nepal Protests: Retired Colonel Alleges Police Brutality1:26

Nepal Protests: Retired Colonel Alleges Police Brutality

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!1:02

Tamannaah's Stunning Look Will Leave You Speechless!

Nepal burns, skies choke, Kathmandu airport shut4:23

Nepal burns, skies choke, Kathmandu airport shut

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV