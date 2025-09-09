Karisma's Children Challenge Dad's Will

IMAGE: A throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor with her children, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira and Kiaan -- moved the Delhi high court on Tuesday, seeking a share in their late father Sunjay Kapur's property.

The plaint, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 10, challenges Kapur's will.

The plaint claims neither Kapur mentioned about the will nor their step mother, Priya Kapur, or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence.

It alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, 'without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated' by her.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff