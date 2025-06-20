HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Karisma, Kids At Sunjay Kapur's Funeral

Source: ANI
June 20, 2025 11:13 IST

All Photographs: ANI Photos

The last rites of Sunjay Kapoor was held in New Delhi on June 19, and ex-wife Karisma Kapoor was among those who attended.

She was accompanied by her children, Samaira and Kiaan (pictured above).

The funeral was held at the Lodhi Road cremation ground.

 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also attended the funeral.

 

Besides Samaira and Kiaan, Kapur leaves behind his wife Priya Kapur, their son Azarias and Safira, who is Priya's daughter with her previous husband Vikram Chatwal.

Sanjay Kapur, a prominent figure in the automotive sector and chairman of Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a polo match in London, where he lives.

According to reports, Kiaan broke down at the funeral, and had to be comforted by his mother.

Sanjay and Karisma married in 2003 and divorced in 2016 after filing for mutual separation in 2014.

Karisma, Kareena, Saif and the children, Kiaan and Samaira returned to Mumbai the day after the funeral.

A prayer meeting has been scheduled for June 22 in New Delhi.

In the prayer meet notice, the name of Kapur's mother Rani Surinder Kapur, wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, and children Safira, Azarias, Samaira and Kiaan were mentioned. But the names of Sanjay's sisters Superna Motwane and Mandira Kapur were missing.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

