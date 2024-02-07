Karisma, Kajol, Raveena, At 21!

There's a new trend in Bollywood where divas posts pictures from the time they were 21.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Remember Karisma Kapoor from the time she had long, wavy hair?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'We did well.. pat on the back for the younger me!' says Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon posts a pic of when she was 21, and Bhagyashree quickly comments, 'Rasha looks exactly like you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra can look coy...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

... And super sexy at 21!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor was only 21 when she played a princess in Asoka, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor, at 21.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu looks cute at 21.