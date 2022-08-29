Karishma Is In The Mood For Goa

Bollywood stars love travelling. Here's where they're off to these days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'I travel to places no one goes, so I can walk free and no one knows. (But request strangers to take my photos),' says Parineeti Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray makes a 'Confession: we love Bali. Our hearts bloom in Goa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna celebrates husband Varun Bangera's birthday in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys the Maldivian sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

'Might be running a little late, But not leaving Patna, Without my litti chokha plate,' says Kunal Kapoor.

His best friend Hrithik Roshan comments, 'Why you looking pumped. Get some of that back with you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Can you guess where Harshvardhan Rane is trekking?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda and his wife Sunita had an 'amazing time on the sets of Super Dancer Nepal'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre inaugurates the branch of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Chennai and writes, 'Words fail to describe how important health is, and how important medical care is, and how important doctors are, and I think not just in my life, not just for cancer patients, but overall the world has realised the importance of quality medical treatments in the last few years.

'I am so grateful for the caregivers, doctors and treatment I received at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York and I'm so happy that it's come here to Chennai. I know their work has helped so many around the world in diagnosing, treating and curing cancer and I am sure the Chennai branch will help thousands, if not millions of people, and their research collaborations can and will truly make a difference.

'I was honored to inaugurate the branch of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center here in Chennai, it’s always a pleasure to be a part of such a brilliant cause...'