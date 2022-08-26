Want To Meet Tom Cruise This Weekend?

Sequels, prequels, something new, something same, Sukanya Verma offers you your OTT menu this week.

Top Gun: Maverick

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime Video/BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Catch the Tom Cruise blockbuster and sequel done right that follows his return as aviator ace Maverick training a group of pilots the tips and tricks of the trade in his own inimitable style while confronting his ghosts from the past.

House of the Dragon

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Events occurring in the turbulent Targaryen house 200 years before Game of Thrones form the focus of this prequel.

Maharani (Season 2)

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Huma Qureshi shows off her mettle yet again as the Bihar chief minister with spunk and spine in the second season of Maharani.

HIT: The First Case

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Rajkummar Rao plays a cop coping with a past trauma of a girlfriend's disappearance and a mysterious case along the same lines in the remake of a Telugu police procedural of the same name.

Delhi Crime (Season 2)

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi

After the acclaimed first season, Delhi Crime is back with a six-part second season starring the compelling Shefali Shah as a cop at the helm of a serial killer investigation.

Seoul Vibe

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Speed, spectacle, it's all there in the new South Korean crime drama set around the 1988 Olympics wherein a team of drivers gets embroiled in a VIP slush fund operation.

Me Time

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: English

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg flex their comic chops as pals connecting over a wild weekend in John Hamburg's buddy comedy.

Criminal Justice 3: Adhura Sach

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi repeats his role of advocate Madhav Mishra fighting yet another tricky lawsuit in the third season of Criminal Justice.

Samaritan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A teenager suspects his antisocial neighbour is the long missing-in-action superhero Samaritan, played by Sylvester Stallone.

But can he convince him to go back to his vigilante roots?

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Where to watch: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Enjoy some more Pankaj Tripathi screen time as he embarks on a journey looking for the tiger threatening his village's lives and livelihoods.

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha

Where to watch: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

In the follow-up to Vidyut Jamwal's action vehicle, the daredevil hero goes on a rescue and revenge mode amidst over-the-top drama.

Shamshera

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A rebel's son avenges his father's death and frees his subjugated community from the vile chief in the British forces starring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role and daku drama.

ImMature Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Teenagers navigate through life, love and friendship on the school campus in the second season of this TVF offering.

Father Stu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Mark Wahlberg captures Stuart Long's inspiring journey from boxer to priest in this biopic.