HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Karishma Is A Beach Baby

Karishma Is A Beach Baby

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 15:07 IST

x

Neha watches her first Test in person... Fatima takes a mielfie... Sonal in Dubai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna begins the year as a beach baby in Australia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

What's Shraddha Kapoor pointing at?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Bas kabhi kabhi tayyar hoti hun. Toh documentation toh zaroori hai,' feels Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth... I remember so clearly when dad (father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi, the greatest left-arm spinner ever) asked what would you like as a wedding present I asked him for his Test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me... so here it is, along with his strength, resilience, integrity and generosity.

'I also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first Test in person... with my love @angadbedi We miss you everyday dad,' says Neha Dhupia from Australia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan sets sail in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap relive his university days.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor meets Varun Dhawan and Lakshya in Dubai and writes, 'What happens when a STUDENT, a KILLer & a BOLLYWOOD WIFE hang out?? #KaranJoharsBabies.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Golden Globes Movies On OTT Before Globes
Golden Globes Movies On OTT Before Globes
'Whenever We Watched The Movie We'd Cry'
'Whenever We Watched The Movie We'd Cry'
Alia-Ranbir Say It With A Kiss
Alia-Ranbir Say It With A Kiss
Like Malaika's First Selfie Of The Year?
Like Malaika's First Selfie Of The Year?
The Girl Who Made A Huge Splash In 2024
The Girl Who Made A Huge Splash In 2024

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

webstory image 3

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

VIDEOS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport0:42

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance together at Mumbai airport0:58

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance...

Urvashi Rautela celebrates mom Meera's birthday with paparazzi1:48

Urvashi Rautela celebrates mom Meera's birthday with...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD