Karishma Is A Beach Baby

Neha watches her first Test in person... Fatima takes a mielfie... Sonal in Dubai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna begins the year as a beach baby in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

What's Shraddha Kapoor pointing at?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Bas kabhi kabhi tayyar hoti hun. Toh documentation toh zaroori hai,' feels Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth... I remember so clearly when dad (father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi, the greatest left-arm spinner ever) asked what would you like as a wedding present I asked him for his Test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me... so here it is, along with his strength, resilience, integrity and generosity.

'I also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first Test in person... with my love @angadbedi We miss you everyday dad,' says Neha Dhupia from Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan sets sail in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap relive his university days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor meets Varun Dhawan and Lakshya in Dubai and writes, 'What happens when a STUDENT, a KILLer & a BOLLYWOOD WIFE hang out?? #KaranJoharsBabies.'

