Karishma Is A Beach Baby

Neha watches her first Test in person... Fatima takes a mielfie... Sonal in Dubai...
Karishma Tanna begins the year as a beach baby in Australia.
What's Shraddha Kapoor pointing at?
'Bas kabhi kabhi tayyar hoti hun. Toh documentation toh zaroori hai,' feels Fatima Sana Shaikh.
'Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth... I remember so clearly when dad (father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi, the greatest left-arm spinner ever) asked what would you like as a wedding present I asked him for his Test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me... so here it is, along with his strength, resilience, integrity and generosity.
'I also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first Test in person... with my love @angadbedi We miss you everyday dad,' says Neha Dhupia from Australia.
Sonal Chauhan sets sail in Dubai.
Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap relive his university days.
Maheep Kapoor meets Varun Dhawan and Lakshya in Dubai and writes, 'What happens when a STUDENT, a KILLer & a BOLLYWOOD WIFE hang out?? #KaranJoharsBabies.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com