News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena Goes To Tanzania!

Kareena Goes To Tanzania!

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: April 24, 2024 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Just how do movie stars spend their week? While some are travelling on film assignments or pleasure, others brave the Mumbai summer at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor escapes the Mumbai heat, and enjoys a jungle safary in Tanzania. 

Her faithful travel companion, son Taimur, gives her company. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, is 'road-trippin' and makes a quick pit stop.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani enjoys a cuppa with her kala chashma on, delegating the task of capturing the image to husband Sidharth Malhotra. But he wonders in the comments section, where the photographer credit is :)

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tour the new Parliament in New Delhi and come away impressed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta makes a comeback to acting with Rajkumar Santoshi's new film, Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol. This will be produced by Aamir Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Sadh/Instagram

'Every day is #EarthDay,' Amit Sadh insists, and shows us a dazzling piece of 'his Earth'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez outlines the frame of her mind, posting, 'Love, light, happiness and baby goats.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan invites her gal pals -- including Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan -- home, and the colour for the day is white.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Regina Makes A Pledge
Regina Makes A Pledge
Wear The Colours Of Summer Like Bollywood
Wear The Colours Of Summer Like Bollywood
'My face is my greatest USP'
'My face is my greatest USP'
Impact player rule: 'Entertaining cricket but...'
Impact player rule: 'Entertaining cricket but...'
Adani stocks now have prominent investor base
Adani stocks now have prominent investor base
'Trying to find batting combination that does well'
'Trying to find batting combination that does well'
Take The '80s Bollywood Quiz
Take The '80s Bollywood Quiz

More like this

The Busiest Firang Actor In India

The Busiest Firang Actor In India

Taapsee's FIRST Message To Husband Mathias Boe

Taapsee's FIRST Message To Husband Mathias Boe

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances