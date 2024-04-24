Kareena Goes To Tanzania!

Just how do movie stars spend their week? While some are travelling on film assignments or pleasure, others brave the Mumbai summer at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor escapes the Mumbai heat, and enjoys a jungle safary in Tanzania.

Her faithful travel companion, son Taimur, gives her company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, is 'road-trippin' and makes a quick pit stop.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani enjoys a cuppa with her kala chashma on, delegating the task of capturing the image to husband Sidharth Malhotra. But he wonders in the comments section, where the photographer credit is :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tour the new Parliament in New Delhi and come away impressed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta makes a comeback to acting with Rajkumar Santoshi's new film, Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol. This will be produced by Aamir Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Sadh/Instagram

'Every day is #EarthDay,' Amit Sadh insists, and shows us a dazzling piece of 'his Earth'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez outlines the frame of her mind, posting, 'Love, light, happiness and baby goats.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan invites her gal pals -- including Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan -- home, and the colour for the day is white.