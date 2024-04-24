Kareena Goes To Tanzania!

Just how do movie stars spend their week? While some are travelling on film assignments or pleasure, others brave the Mumbai summer at home.
Kareena Kapoor escapes the Mumbai heat, and enjoys a jungle safary in Tanzania.
Her faithful travel companion, son Taimur, gives her company.
Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, is 'road-trippin' and makes a quick pit stop.
Kiara Advani enjoys a cuppa with her kala chashma on, delegating the task of capturing the image to husband Sidharth Malhotra. But he wonders in the comments section, where the photographer credit is :)
Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tour the new Parliament in New Delhi and come away impressed.
Preity Zinta makes a comeback to acting with Rajkumar Santoshi's new film, Lahore 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol. This will be produced by Aamir Khan.
'Every day is #EarthDay,' Amit Sadh insists, and shows us a dazzling piece of 'his Earth'.
Jacqueline Fernandez outlines the frame of her mind, posting, 'Love, light, happiness and baby goats.'
Soni Razdan invites her gal pals -- including Neena Gupta and Anu Ranjan -- home, and the colour for the day is white.