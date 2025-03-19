HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Karan Johar: 'Mera Problem Unse Hai...'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
March 19, 2025 09:09 IST

IMAGE: Gippy Grewal and Karan Johar. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Karan Johar has produced his first Punjabi film called Akaal, starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira, and he chose to introduce it to the world on a very 'auspicious' day.

"It is my mother's birthday today. It is also Apoorva (Mehta)'s birthday today," Karan says, referring to his childhood friend and CEO of Dharma Productions.

"Ma aur bhai dono ka janamdin aaj hai toh aaj se zyada auspicious din ho hi nahin sakta!" he stresses.

Karan explains just what made him make a Punjabi film, going back to the times of his Punjabi father Yash Johar.

 

'Ek daur tha jab industry mein saare Punjabi the'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Karan also used the platform to give a piece of his mind.

"Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehena," he says, borrowing a line from that famous song in Amar Prem to express himself.

So why's he upset? 

The negative reviews of his previous production Nadaaniyan, starring Ibraham Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, seem to have gotten to him.

'Words are equally violent' 

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
