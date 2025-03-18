HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Guess Which Celebrity Pays The Most Tax?

March 18, 2025 13:14 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

At 82, Amitabh Bachchan is India's highest tax-paying celebrity, surpassing A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, as well as south superstars like Rajinikanth and Vijay.

According to Pinkvilla, Bachchan’s total earnings for the financial year 2024-2025 amounted to an impressive Rs 350 crore (Rs 3.5 billion), leading to a tax liability of Rs 120 crore (Rs 1.2 billion).

 

The Big B's last release was the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD in 2024.

He also hosted the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 and has reportedly been signed up for the next season.

Bachchan dethrones Shah Rukh Khan, who slips to second position after taking the lead last year with Rs 92 crore (Rs 920 million) in taxes.

Other notable names on the list include Thalapathy Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million) in taxes and Salman Khan, who paid Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) in taxes.

