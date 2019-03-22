'Karan Johar has fat fingers!'

March 22, 2019 16:51 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Twitter

Karan Johar received flak from Shah Rukh Khan's fans for liking a tweet containing objectionable terms against the actor. It resulted in #ShameOnKaranJohar trending on Twitter on Friday morning.

Karan, who had been vocal about his affection towards SRK, issued an apology soon after.

'Guys having a technical problem with my Twitter account. Strange things are going on. From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would NEVER even acknowledge. Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience. Sorting it out asap,' he posted.

The post, which landed the director in trouble, compared the Day One box office performance of Shah Rukh's Zero with Karan's production, Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.

KJo apparently 'liked' a tweet that abused SRK and compared him to Akshay's stardom.

The tweet by a user called Mannu Yadav read, 'Half day colls [collections] of Kesari on Holi day (which is worse than pre diwali day) [is] greater than Zero full festival day collection'.

Karan has since unliked the tweet.

SRK, ever generous, had a witty response to the controversy and said he hated clarifications on social media.

'Karan Johar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!? Just like life, Twitter does not come with instructions, so mistakes are natural... and also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Love not War... It's more fun', SRK tweeted.

During the day, many of the actor's fans expressed their anger on Twitter.

A fan tweeted, 'An open enemy is better than a false friend. Be aware.., He is a SNAKE @karanjohar #ShameOnKaranJohar'.

'Megastar @iamsrk always considered @karanjohar his younger brother. That's not how you treat your elder brother @karanjohar. And faking it for the paparazzi isn't going to do you any good. #ShameOnKaranJohar', read another tweet.

SRK starred in Karan's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, followed by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan.

The superstar also had a cameo appearance in Karan's recent film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.