How star kids celebrated Holi

March 22, 2019 12:26 IST

Holi is a festival children seem to love.

And Bollywood's little tots make such pretty pictures in festive colours, clicked to perfection by their proud star parents.

Here's a look at the sweetest pictures posted on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Inaaya,Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu's little munchkin, discovers the colours of Holi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan /Instagram

Farah Khan's triplets -- Czar, Diya and Anya -- bring in Holi in Jaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

The different shades of Holi in Ajay Devgn's son, Yug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun celebrated Holi with his young son, Allu Ayaan...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

...And daughter, Allu Arha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Bharat Takhtani looks on as his wife Esha Deol applies gulaal on their daughter Radhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami play Holi with their son Ayaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with their colourful brood, Nisha, Asher and Noah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam's daughter Ahana whips out her watergun!