Why Is Kangana ANGRY With Tiger, Amitabh?

Kangana Ranaut has reacted sharply after the release date of her directorial film Emergency clashed with the Tiger Shroff-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ganapath and Bhushan Kumar's Yaariyan 2.

Her reaction came after Tiger dropped the teaser for Ganapath on Wednesday.

'When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post-production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, within a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar announced his film on 20th October.

'Entire October is free so is November, December and even September, but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein...'

Following the tweets, Kangana mentioned in another tweet that she would announce the new release date for Emergency one month prior to the release of its trailer.

The tweet read, 'Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho?'

Emergency is an ambitious project for Kangana. Besides playing Indira Gandhi, she also directs the film.

On the other hand, Ganapath is a big-ticket film from Producer Vashu Bhagnani and will show Tiger Shroff unleashing his action skills once again. Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan play pivotal roles in the film.

Yaariyan 2 is a sequel to Divya Khosla Kumar's 2014 hit, Yaariyan.