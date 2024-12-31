Kangana Goes Retro

Shilpa in Wonderland... Kajol is optimistic... Dia is enjoying Sri Lanka...
Kangana Ranaut goes retro as she announces the release dates of her film and reality show: 'Emergency on 17th Jan Big Boss on 31st December'.
Shilpa Shetty shares picture with son Viaan from their London Diaries: 'Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland.'
'None of this new year new me shit! I was fabulous last year and I will be even more fabulous next year as well', declares Kajol.
Is Nidhhi Agerwal trying to tell us something?
Dia Mirza goes swinging in Sri Lanka.
Jacqueliene Fernandez goes pink in a sari.
What's Mouni Roy reading?
Keerthy Suresh shares picture with her Baby John co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan and writes, 'Couldn't have asked for better people to share this ride with #BabyJohn Big smiles and GOOD VIBES ONLY.'
Neha Dhupia shares picture from Australia and writes, 'This hit differently... We witnessed 5 days of the #boxingdaytest in all its glory @mcg … that was definitely one of the bucket list for me !!! Apart from that we also got a chance to watch a @prokabaddi match between #india and #australia … Safe to say... it's been a great way to end our year.'
Rasika Dugal sums ups her year, 'Chalo ji Another year of not knowing what I am going to do and how I am going to do the things that I am going to do (but armed with a cup of coffee... I might just conquer the world)... Even though I am still wondering if the cup is half empty or half full.
'Here's the customary photo dump. My learnings from getting these photos together: - I am happiest when given good food. - @mukulchadda and I need to take more photos together.'
Vaani Kapoor wishes her sister Nupur Chopra, 'Happy Birthday my jaan, my forever friend, my heart's closest companion. You deserve a day as special as you are..filled with love, joy, and all the little things that make you smile. Missing you!! Our funny endless chats, our silly jokes & just being together today. But no matter the distance, know that I'm here loving you endlessly'.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades holiday in Goa.
