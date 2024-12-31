HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kangana Goes Retro

Kangana Goes Retro

December 31, 2024

Shilpa in Wonderland... Kajol is optimistic... Dia is enjoying Sri Lanka...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut goes retro as she announces the release dates of her film and reality show: 'Emergency on 17th Jan Big Boss on 31st December'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty shares picture with son Viaan from their London Diaries: 'Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'None of this new year new me shit! I was fabulous last year and I will be even more fabulous next year as well', declares Kajol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal /Instagram

Is Nidhhi Agerwal trying to tell us something?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza goes swinging in Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernandez goes pink in a sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

What's Mouni Roy reading?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh shares picture with her Baby John co-stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun Dhawan and writes, 'Couldn't have asked for better people to share this ride with #BabyJohn Big smiles and GOOD VIBES ONLY.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shares picture from Australia and writes, 'This hit differently... We witnessed 5 days of the #boxingdaytest in all its glory @mcg … that was definitely one of the bucket list for me !!! Apart from that we also got a chance to watch a @prokabaddi match between #india and #australia … Safe to say... it's been a great way to end our year.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal sums ups her year, 'Chalo ji Another year of not knowing what I am going to do and how I am going to do the things that I am going to do (but armed with a cup of coffee... I might just conquer the world)... Even though I am still wondering if the cup is half empty or half full.

'Here's the customary photo dump. My learnings from getting these photos together: - I am happiest when given good food. - @mukulchadda and I need to take more photos together.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor wishes her sister Nupur Chopra, 'Happy Birthday my jaan, my forever friend, my heart's closest companion. You deserve a day as special as you are..filled with love, joy, and all the little things that make you smile. Missing you!! Our funny endless chats, our silly jokes & just being together today. But no matter the distance, know that I'm here loving you endlessly'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades holiday in Goa.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

