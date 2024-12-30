Rakul-Jackky Steal A Moment In London

Kajal clicks picture with her husband... What's Kriti celebrating... Mouni holidays in Goa...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture from her London diaries along with husband Jackky Bhagnani. She writes, 'Food, travel, laughter and a Christmas week.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are 'Decembering' and how.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares picture with Vicky Kaushal from London and writes, 'Family, Friends and the British wildlands .... (The sub zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time )'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanada wishes husband Pulkit Samrat, 'Happy birthday to my favourite person, best friend, lover, companion, tour guide, chef, my anything and everything! Kya karti main tere Bina! Tu hai toh Sab hai, Tu Nahin toh kuch Nahin!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shares a picture with Suraj Nambiar from Goa and writes, 'It's almost time to be more than okay, 2024 you were difficult but you taught a lot... grateful for it all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna, who hails from Delhi writes, 'Home is where the heart is, & the holidays are here.!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur, who has been shuttling between Hyderabad and Mumbai because of her Telugu film Dacoit: A Love Story, looks happy with her meal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'What's on the menu for 2025???' ask Sonal Chauhan from Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Who is making Karisma Kapoor smile like that?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman is, 'Spending the last few mornings of 2024 relishing the Bombay chill, accompanied by my trusty shadow Lily.

'I've been quiet on here but my what a busy year it's been! Shoot schedules in Shimla and Rajasthan (for Bun Tikki and The Royals), speaking engagements across the country, social media collaborations with some wonderful brands, test photo shoots with my beloved team and so much more...

'Two years ago I had quite contentedly resigned myself to a quiet retirement with the odd job thrown in to temper the monotony. Now I find myself struggling to find a spare date on my calendar.

'Such is the wheel of fortune! take it from a veteran who's both scraped the depths of despair and tasted dizzying success. So let me sign off for the year with the gentle reassurance that if things are looking bad for you, persevere. The wheel is always turning.

'Happy holidays and all wishes for a beautiful 2025 from Azaan, Zahaan, Lily, Theo, Benji, Zoe, Oz and myself.'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is a 'Bougainvillea boy.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com