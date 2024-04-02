News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kajol Wants This Video Of Ajay Devgn

Kajol Wants This Video Of Ajay Devgn

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 02, 2024 12:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Film folk have a lot to celebrate on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

On Ajay Devgn's 55th birthday on April 2, his wife Kajol sent him warm wishes on social media.

'Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake ... lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately,' she writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji wishes him too: 'Happy Birthday Jay ….jaaa! Thank u for always being about family and teaching me so much with ur actions. Here's to us always squishing u in pics!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash is a proud mum and she celebrates her daughter Arna: 'My doll turns 2!!! Pictures from a year ago 2 years of being mamma and dadda for me and Nitin.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wishes sister Kritika Tiwari on her birthday: 'Happy April Fool's Day Birthday Kiki.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma is grateful for all the love -- and flowers -- he received on his 38th birthday on March 29: 'Im having the best April फूल day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes and fan cards.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani wishes his man Friday Mahendra Kumar Chauhan: 'Mohan has been around for 20 years. We've travelled the world and seven seas together. In all these years, he's Never missed giving me my meds. Never missed cracking a joke that he loves best. Never missed an opportunity to ding-dong our shirts. Never misses an occasional beer. But most of all, he never misses a chance to let me know he's around and will always be. Thanks for it all. Happy birthday, my dear fellow. To what's next...!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Kartik Aaryan Teaching Harry Kane?
What's Kartik Aaryan Teaching Harry Kane?
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Watch Diljit, Parineeti, Rahman Perform!
Janhvi, Tabu, Samantha Made March Sizzle
Janhvi, Tabu, Samantha Made March Sizzle
ED will arrest 4 more AAP leaders if..., claims Atishi
ED will arrest 4 more AAP leaders if..., claims Atishi
8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
DC's power hitters vs KKR's star-studded lineup
DC's power hitters vs KKR's star-studded lineup
Should You Invest In Liquid Rate ETF?
Should You Invest In Liquid Rate ETF?

More like this

Crew 3rd Biggest Opener Of 2024

Crew 3rd Biggest Opener Of 2024

'I won't be able to do this again'

'I won't be able to do this again'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances