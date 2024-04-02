Kajol Wants This Video Of Ajay Devgn

Film folk have a lot to celebrate on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

On Ajay Devgn's 55th birthday on April 2, his wife Kajol sent him warm wishes on social media.

'Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake ... lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji wishes him too: 'Happy Birthday Jay ….jaaa! Thank u for always being about family and teaching me so much with ur actions. Here's to us always squishing u in pics!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash is a proud mum and she celebrates her daughter Arna: 'My doll turns 2!!! Pictures from a year ago 2 years of being mamma and dadda for me and Nitin.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan wishes sister Kritika Tiwari on her birthday: 'Happy April Fool's Day Birthday Kiki.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma is grateful for all the love -- and flowers -- he received on his 38th birthday on March 29: 'Im having the best April फूल day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes and fan cards.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani wishes his man Friday Mahendra Kumar Chauhan: 'Mohan has been around for 20 years. We've travelled the world and seven seas together. In all these years, he's Never missed giving me my meds. Never missed cracking a joke that he loves best. Never missed an opportunity to ding-dong our shirts. Never misses an occasional beer. But most of all, he never misses a chance to let me know he's around and will always be. Thanks for it all. Happy birthday, my dear fellow. To what's next...!'