Freida Is All Set For A Scandal

July 21, 2025 15:49 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Freida Pinto/Instagram

Freida Pinto is all set to star in a new series adapted from novelist Jhumpa (The Namesake) Lahiri's acclaimed short story collection, Unaccustomed Earth.

The Lunchbox Director Ritesh Batra will direct the show.

The Pitt creator John Wells will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, in collaboration with Warner Bros Television.

Freida, who will play Parul Chaudhary, called the project 'an incredible and formidable production' in her announcement on Instagram.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor has been seen in films like Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Mr Malcolm's List.

 

Maktoob Movies shares details on its Instagram page and writes that the eight-episode series is set in a tight-knit Indian American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where a secret affair unravels a marriage and shakes the foundations of social ties, exploring themes of love, desire, and belonging.

Also attached to the project are writer and executive producer Madhuri Shekar (3 Body Problem) and co-executive producer Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, Freaky Friday).

The series will stream on Netflix.

