Stars Celebrate Indian Television

July 21, 2025 14:18 IST

Television stars got together to celebrate 25 years of Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan's Indian Television Academy Awards over the weekend. They released an ITA anthem, which captures the evolution of Indian television, to commemorate the milestone.

Anu and Shashi's daughter Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who has starred in films like Guilty and Jigra, arrives in a bodycon black gown.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Madhurima Tulli.

 

Mahima Chaudhry.

 

Meenakshi Seshadri.

 

Moushumi Chatterjee.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Roshni Walia, who stars in Bharat Ka Veer Putra -- Maharana Pratap and Tara From Satara.

 

Natasha Bharadwaj was seen in the OTT series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

 

Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame.

 

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

 

Jeetendra.

 

Gulshan Grover.

 

Randeep Hooda.

 

Dilip Joshi.

 

Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha.

 

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

 

Anu and Shashi Ranjan.

 

Anu, Meenakshi with Ranjeet, his wife Aloka and Jackie Shroff.

 

Puneet Issar with son Siddhant.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

