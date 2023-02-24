News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kajol Has A Question For YOU

Kajol Has A Question For YOU

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 24, 2023 09:48 IST
Nargis wears her best make-up...Akshay, Mouni rehearse for a tour... Disha is a bikini girl...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol has a question for you: 'Which vegetable am I? Can't make up my mind... Bhindi or Methi?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri quotes Marilyn Monroe: 'A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy get ready to tour North America.

'Rehearsals in full swing #NorthAmericaWeComingForYou,' says Mouni.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Like Disha Patani's bikini-cum-bathroom selfie?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is 'soaking in the spotlight'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda gets clicked in magic light.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar makes a confession: 'This is me in my truest element -- messy hair, chai, music and non-stop giggles.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma showers love on his Ziwagato Director Nandita Das and Co-star Shahana Goswami and writes, 'First ever photo shoot with my super genius director @nanditadasofficial and my super talented co actor @shahanagoswami.'

Ziwagato, which will release on March 17, sees Kapil as a food delivery boy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

'Paradise is where I am,' states Laxmi Raai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol clicks a picture at father Dharmendra's farm.

