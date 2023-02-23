News
Sonakshi, Vijay Roar In Berlin

Sonakshi, Vijay Roar In Berlin

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 23, 2023 17:46 IST
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma are making waves internationally.

Their new Web series Dahaad (meaning Roar) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and was well received.

Sonakshi and Vijay walk the red carpet.

'@berlinale!!! WHAT and experience and SO many firsts... my first time working with this incredible bunch of people, my first time at a film festival and of course my first series!!' Sonakshi writes.

'What an overwhelming response after the screening!!! I am SO grateful this happened... thank you @reemakagti1 @zoieakhtar for trusting me with Anjali Bhaati -- shes my favvvvv.'

 

Sonakshi and Vijay are accompanied by Zoya Akhtar and the show's Directors Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

 

Vijay writes, 'We ROARED at the @berlinale! #Dahaad was screened here to such thunderous response. We are all beaming with excitement and joy.'

 

Dahaad is a eight-part crime drama that revolves around a fearless cop named Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi.

Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah also star in the series.

 

Dahaad is the first Indian Web series to premiere at the festival.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

'I don't like leaving Tiger behind'
PIX: Kiara-Sidharth's Gold Sangeet
'Won't forget my meeting with Shah Rukh'
ECIR against Jet founder Naresh Goyal, wife quashed
Blow to OPS as SC allows EPS to remain AIADMK chief
ED grills Kejriwal's PA in excise policy case
'Hitler-shahi': Cong on Khera's arrest; BJP hits back
At Jeh Baba's Grand Birthday Party

Ram Charan Goes BAREFOOT To The US

