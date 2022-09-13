Kajol-Ajay's Sweet Note To Son Yug

Akhil's sunshine... Bharati's adorable son... Abhishek surprises Amitabh...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug turns 12 on September 13 and the proud parents take to Instagram to wish him.

Kajol writes, 'Click as many pictures as you can of all the happy times .... Because..... u need them for birthday posts off course ;)

'Happy happy birthday to the smile of my heart.. may u always have this much glee in ur smile!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

'The best part of life is 'growing' up with you. And, doing all the father-son things we pack into a day. Watching a show, exercising together, chatting, taking a walk. Happy Birthday Yug,' says Ajay Devgn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram

A few days after celebrating Nagarjuna's birthday, there's more reason to party at the Akkineni home.

Son Akhil Akkineni shares a picture on mum Amala's birthday and writes, 'Happy birthday to my sunshine. So proud of you ma. Love love and only love for you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh shares an adorable picture with son Laksh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan shares a then-and-now picture with dad Amitabh Bachchan and writes, 'Some things never change! Well, I guess apart from height and facial hair. Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my most favourite things to do.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Amitabh is, of course, shooting Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai with Boman Irani and Anupam Kher at Mumbai's Mehboob studios.

Boman writes, 'Man what a privilege! #uunchaithemovie has brought joy to many already. As far as I’m concerned you can see the joy written all over my face.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu's new look for his next film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu's post workout click.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

When Akshay Kumar hairstylist of 15 years Milan Jadhav passed away, the actor mourned: 'You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years... Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om shanti.'