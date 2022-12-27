Kajal Seals Her Holiday With A Kiss!

It's the holiday season and stars make the most of it!
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu take their little son Neil on a holiday to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.
Can you guess where Shalini Pandey is?
Sharvari makes a friend in Antalya, Turkey.
Vaani Kapoor takes a walk in New York City and...
...treats herself to Life's simple pleasures.
She writes, 'This is the part where I'd like to pause and soak in the moment ..to just BE..connected to small details of life where one can appreciate beauty, joy and goodness in the simplest things life offers.'
And that is how Namrata Shirodkar's morning looks like in Luzern, Switzerland.
Manju Warrier, who is shooting in Italy, takes a break to explore Florence.
She finds company in her co-stars, Kunchako Boban and Mithun and Director Ramesh Pisharody.
Aahana Kumra takes a dip in Nashik and writes, 'Beating the Monday Blues with the help of my dolphin friend and bff.'
Shweta Tripathi holidays in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, and writes, 'Tis the season to be furry!!'
Ravi Kishan's daughter, Riva, enjoys her time at the Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai.