Kajal Seals Her Holiday With A Kiss!

It's the holiday season and stars make the most of it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu take their little son Neil on a holiday to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Can you guess where Shalini Pandey is?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari makes a friend in Antalya, Turkey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor takes a walk in New York City and...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

...treats herself to Life's simple pleasures.

She writes, 'This is the part where I'd like to pause and soak in the moment ..to just BE..connected to small details of life where one can appreciate beauty, joy and goodness in the simplest things life offers.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

And that is how Namrata Shirodkar's morning looks like in Luzern, Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier, who is shooting in Italy, takes a break to explore Florence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunchako Boban/Instagram

She finds company in her co-stars, Kunchako Boban and Mithun and Director Ramesh Pisharody.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra takes a dip in Nashik and writes, 'Beating the Monday Blues with the help of my dolphin friend and bff.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi holidays in Theog, Himachal Pradesh, and writes, 'Tis the season to be furry!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riva Kishan/Instagram

Ravi Kishan's daughter, Riva, enjoys her time at the Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai.