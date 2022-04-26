Twinkle Returns To The Movies!

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna, second from right, with Producers Atul Kasbekar, left, Tanuj Garg, second from left, and Sameer Nair, right, with Sonal Dabral, seated, who will film Twinkle's story Salaam Noni Appa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Now, we can watch yet another Twinkle Khanna creation in the movies.

After Twinkle chronicled social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham's journey in her fictional story The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which was filmed by R Balki as Padman, starring husband Akshay Kumar, comes another film from the same book.

Twinkle's story Salaam Noni Appa will mark ad-man Sonal Dabral's directorial debut.

'Salaam Noni Appa is loosely based on my grandmother and her sister. I am fortunate that my Nani got to see it when it was turned into a play by @lilletedubeyofficial and I am certain she would have been chuffed to see it being turned into a movie as well,' Twinkle post.

Betty Kapadia, Twinkle's maternal grandmother and Dimple Kapadia's mother, passed away in November 2019, aged 80.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, left, with Suriya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suriya/Instagram

Meanwhile, Akshay has a movie announcement to make as well.

Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru will be remade in Hindi by the same director -- Sudha Kongara -- and produced by Suriya in association with Vikram Malhotra.

Akshay will play the lead in the Hindi remake. Radhika Madan will co-star.

Soorarai Pottru is loosely based on the life of G R Gopinath, founder of the Air Deccan low-budget airline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

On the home front, it's hugs all round!

'Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don't you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?' Twinkle wonders as she posts this picture.