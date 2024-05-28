Pushpa 2 To Release On Independence Day

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement among Pushpa Raj and Srivalli fans.

They dropped a new poster of the film featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday.

The poster captures Allu Arjun and Rashmika flaunting a new hook step.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on August 15.

A song from the film sung by Shreya Ghoshal will release on Wednesday, May 29 -- Sooseki in Telugu; Angaaron in Hindi; Soodaana in Tamil.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the lyrics are by Chandra Bose and promises to be a catchy track like Saami Saami from the first film.

Earlier this month, Pushpa Pushpa, the film's first track was released in six languages -- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

The film will see Allu, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekjawat.