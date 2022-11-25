News
Rediff.com  » Movies » INSIDE Salim Khan's Birthday Party

INSIDE Salim Khan's Birthday Party

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: November 25, 2022 12:17 IST
Salim Khan's family welcomed his 87th birthday with a warm and intimate celebration.

As they enjoyed a lavish lunch, everyone gathered around the iconic film writer to create unforgettable memories.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Salim Khan takes centre stage.

Surrounding him are his wives Salma and Helen, children Salman, Sohail, Arbaaz, Alvira and Arpita, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri and grandchildren Ahil and Ayat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Arbaaz twins with daddy...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

And gives him a kiss!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Khan/Instagram

Arpita posts a picture of the oldest and youngest members of the Khan family -- Salimsaab with his grandchildren, Ahil and Ayat.

