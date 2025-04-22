Janhvi-Sidharth Go Red

Is red the flavour of the day? Film folk are certainly in the mood for it on social media presently.
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra see red as they enjoy a bike ride in Kerala, where their film Param Sundari is been shot.
'Param loves it when I take him for a ride #ParamSundari,' Janhvi writes.
'Yes it’s a Bali swing. Yes it’s a red dress. Yes I’m the cliché your Pinterest warned you about!' says Radhikaa Madan.
Shilpa Shetty is 'Red Hot' and she knows it.
Shreya Ghoshal looks stunning in red.
Nimrat Kaur twins with nature.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff