Janhvi-Sidharth Go Red

April 22, 2025 14:07 IST

Is red the flavour of the day? Film folk are certainly in the mood for it on social media presently.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra see red as they enjoy a bike ride in Kerala, where their film Param Sundari is been shot.

'Param loves it when I take him for a ride #ParamSundari,' Janhvi writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

'Yes it’s a Bali swing. Yes it’s a red dress. Yes I’m the cliché your Pinterest warned you about!' says Radhikaa Madan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is 'Red Hot' and she knows it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal looks stunning in red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur twins with nature.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
