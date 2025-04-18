Are You Dying For Sex?

Horrors of the mind and modern technology rock the OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them out.

Dying for Sex

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Diagnosed with breast cancer, a 40-something woman, played by Michelle Williams, embarks on a lust-fuelled journey of self-discovery and sex in the eight-part limited series.

Khauff

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The ghosts of a Delhi hostel's dark history of violence are unleashed on its new occupants in the horror series led by Monika Panwar, Chum Darang and Rajat Kapoor.

The Last of US Season 2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

In the second season of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic series based on a popular video game, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey continue their adventures five years later, unlocking new levels of dangers and challenges.

Heavenly Ever After

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

What if your spouse and you died around the same time and reunited in heaven at ages as different as a May-December romance? A dear departed couple in their 30s and 80s respectively find out in Heavenly Ever After's whimsical new K-drama.

Logout

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Babil plays a social media influencer looking to up his followers count when he loses his cell phone to a creepy stranger ensuing in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The Glass Dome

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Swedish

In the captivating six-part crime drama, a criminologist and her ex-cop adoptive father pursue the case of a missing child while dealing with their past trauma.

Ransom Canyon

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on the Jodi Thomas book series, the romantic Western chronicles the happenings of a small Texas town as the fight for supremacy between three ranching families intensifies.

Government Cheese

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A man, recently released from prison, hopes to make the most of his second chance by coming up with a unique invention against the backdrop of his unconventional family in the 1960s-set quirky comedy.

Chaityabhumi

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Dr B R Ambedkar's extraordinary legacy and the place of pride it holds towards asserting Dalit identity forms the core of Somnath Waghmare's compelling documentary.

The Stolen Girl

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

An adaptation of Alex Dahl's novel Playdate, The Stolen Girl revolves around the frantic search for a missing child when a sleepover turns into a nightmarish scam for her parents.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In the third film of the The Twisted Childhood Universe, which reimagines J M Barrie's beloved characters at their twisted most, Wendy must rescue her brother Michael from the sinister duo of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell.