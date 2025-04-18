HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Are You Dying For Sex?

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes Read
April 18, 2025 10:41 IST

Horrors of the mind and modern technology rock the OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them out.

 

Dying for Sex
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Diagnosed with breast cancer, a 40-something woman, played by Michelle Williams, embarks on a lust-fuelled journey of self-discovery and sex in the eight-part limited series.

 

Khauff
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

The ghosts of a Delhi hostel's dark history of violence are unleashed on its new occupants in the horror series led by Monika Panwar, Chum Darang and Rajat Kapoor.

 

The Last of US Season 2
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

In the second season of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic series based on a popular video game, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey continue their adventures five years later, unlocking new levels of dangers and challenges.

 

Heavenly Ever After
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

What if your spouse and you died around the same time and reunited in heaven at ages as different as a May-December romance? A dear departed couple in their 30s and 80s respectively find out in Heavenly Ever After's whimsical new K-drama.

 

Logout
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Babil plays a social media influencer looking to up his followers count when he loses his cell phone to a creepy stranger ensuing in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

 

The Glass Dome
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Swedish

In the captivating six-part crime drama, a criminologist and her ex-cop adoptive father pursue the case of a missing child while dealing with their past trauma.

 

Ransom Canyon
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Based on the Jodi Thomas book series, the romantic Western chronicles the happenings of a small Texas town as the fight for supremacy between three ranching families intensifies.

 

Government Cheese
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English

A man, recently released from prison, hopes to make the most of his second chance by coming up with a unique invention against the backdrop of his unconventional family in the 1960s-set quirky comedy.

 

Chaityabhumi
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Dr B R Ambedkar's extraordinary legacy and the place of pride it holds towards asserting Dalit identity forms the core of Somnath Waghmare's compelling documentary.

 

The Stolen Girl
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

An adaptation of Alex Dahl's novel Playdate, The Stolen Girl revolves around the frantic search for a missing child when a sleepover turns into a nightmarish scam for her parents.

 

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

In the third film of the The Twisted Childhood Universe, which reimagines J M Barrie's beloved characters at their twisted most, Wendy must rescue her brother Michael from the sinister duo of Peter Pan and Tinker Bell.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
