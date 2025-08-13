Janhvi Becomes A Sundari

Katrina's perfect make-up... Ananya turns muse... Saiyami gets a new hair colour...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is looking gorgeous in her Param Sundari trailer, and on social media too!

Manish Malhotra shares a picture with Janhvi wearing one of his designs, a floral art georgette sari with his 'signature sparkle'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Sharing another picture, Manish Malhotra writes, 'Elegantly Beautiful @janhvikapoor and Mesmerising in Custommade Gold handwoven Tissue Lehanga and a hand Embrodiered Jewelled Classic Dori Blouse and the handwoven tissue dupatta Drapped as half saree .. Her look inspired by Pattu Pawda rooted, classic and beautiful.'

It's a special day for the actor, as August 13 marks her mum Sridevi's 62 birth anniversary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay Beauty By Katrina/Instagram

Katrina Kaif gets her make-up just right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal goes traditional in a Ritu Kumar sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Like Saiyami Kher's new hair colour?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria suggests a bridal look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday becomes the muse as well as the photographer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty's 'Gulabi Glam.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh shows off her sunny look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan steals the show on awards night.

