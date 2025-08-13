Janhvi Becomes A Sundari

Katrina's perfect make-up... Ananya turns muse... Saiyami gets a new hair colour...
Janhvi Kapoor is looking gorgeous in her Param Sundari trailer, and on social media too!
Manish Malhotra shares a picture with Janhvi wearing one of his designs, a floral art georgette sari with his 'signature sparkle'.
Sharing another picture, Manish Malhotra writes, 'Elegantly Beautiful @janhvikapoor and Mesmerising in Custommade Gold handwoven Tissue Lehanga and a hand Embrodiered Jewelled Classic Dori Blouse and the handwoven tissue dupatta Drapped as half saree .. Her look inspired by Pattu Pawda rooted, classic and beautiful.'
It's a special day for the actor, as August 13 marks her mum Sridevi's 62 birth anniversary.
Katrina Kaif gets her make-up just right.
Nidhhi Agerwal goes traditional in a Ritu Kumar sari.
Like Saiyami Kher's new hair colour?
Tara Sutaria suggests a bridal look.
Ananya Panday becomes the muse as well as the photographer.
Shilpa Shetty's 'Gulabi Glam.'
Chitrangda Singh shows off her sunny look.
Malavika Mohanan steals the show on awards night.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff