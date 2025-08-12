HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI
August 12, 2025 13:03 IST

'That man's charisma and aura on set are just outstanding.'

IMAGE: Nagarjuna in Coolie.

Nagarjuna said his experience of working with Rajinikanth was "fantastic" in the multi-starrer movie Coolie.

 

"Working with Rajini sir is fantastic, something I will take back home," Nagarjuna said at the film's album launch.

"That man's charisma and aura on set are just outstanding. It was really nice that he helped me with Tamil dialogues and guided me. Though I played a negative role, I take back something very positive with myself after doing the film," he added.

Nagarjuna has always preferred working as a protagonist in his movies. His negative role in Coolie is considered to be one of the rare feats for the Telugu superstar.

It was not easy for Director Lokesh Kanagaraj to rope in Nagarjuna in the movie.

"I made him work for it. I had to make sure that I was doing the right thing by playing a baddie. It took seven to nine meetings before he convinced me to be part of the film," said Nagarjuna.

But this is not the first time that Nagarjuna played a negative role in his career.

Recently, he was seen in Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush, where he played the role of an honest officer who turned corrupt for a businessman after seeing how life had treated him badly for being on the right side.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Coolie.

Coolie has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the Censor Board.

This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan in Coolie.

Coolie will see the reunion of Rajinikanth with Aamir Khan after nearly three decades.

They had last worked together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank.

The Coolie trailer sees Aamir Khan, called Dahaa, indulge in a lot of action.

Co-starring Shruti Haasan, Upendra and Sathyaraj, Coolie releases alongside War 2 on Thursday, August 14.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

