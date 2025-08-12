'Saiyaara Stars Are Ready To Take Over Bollywood'

'They were born stars the day they were selected for this film.'

Rajesh Kumar is enjoying the success of his latest film, Saiyaara, where he plays leading lady Aneet Padda's father.

"When I go on sets, people still cannot get over Rosesh (in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai) but the mama's boy has turned into a universal papa," Rajesh tells Subhash K Jha.

Saiyaara is a blockbuster. How does it feel?

It's a surreal experience.

My 26th year in the film industry, one final blockbuster.

We have rhythm in life of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Da Ni Sa. For me, that was completed with one Sa: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Saiyaara.

I can't believe the response Saiyaara is getting.

I feel this is the best way we can emote when the story is so human. It's believable and entertaining.

So, a complete package of masala Bollywood film and me being part of it, I can only thank the Almighty, and everyone for it.

What was your reaction when Director Mohit Suri offered you the role?

Let me tell you the casting story.

I was having lunch with my wife in a restaurant.

We came home around 4 pm. I get a call from Yash Raj, saying that we want to test you for the girl's father.

I went and gave my audition.

I took my wife along because I wanted her to give me the cues. She is also an actor but has been out the industry for quite a long time. I asked her to help me with the reactions because sometimes, people who give cues do not help your performance.

After a week or so, I get a call that Mohit Suri wants to meet you.

When I met him, Mohit Suri said, 'Sir, do you know how you got cast?'

I asked how?

He said, 'You were having lunch with your wife and we all were sitting there.'

At that very moment, he got a call from the casting (director) that there is an actor named Rajesh Kumar, can we test him for Aneet's father?

Mohit said he is sitting right in front of me and looks perfect to the role.

So I was at the right place at the right time.

I am now relevant and a part of this Gen Z world, in a different role.

What were Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda like?

They were sweethearts. They did not have any kind of baggage.

Plus, the relationship that I tried to build with my (online) daughter Aneet was because she belongs to Amritsar and is fluent in Punjabi.

So when we were talking about this character, Mr Batra from Punjab, I said I will have to do a workshop if you want me to be fluent in Punjabi.

So you had to work on the language?

Mohit said I would not have to do any workshop because your daughter is a hardcore Punjabi, she will help you out.

So, on the very first day when I met her, I approached her and said, Aneet, help me with my Punjabi, speak the dialogues before I do, so that it's in my ear and the authenticity of being a Punjabi comes out.

Aneet's first shot was with me.

Ahaan's first shot was also with me but that was a silent moment.

But these kids, they knew what to do. They were also so dependent on Mohit's vision that they never had any doubts.

No one thought anything except what Mohit was thinking. This is his vision and how am I contributing to it?

That's the beauty of this whole film.

It's the most inclusive film because everyone was working for it, the reactions, the acting, the insecurities we come with.

These two youngsters were secure about what they were doing because they relied on Mohit Suri so much.

They were well groomed, and prepared.

They are ready to take over Bollywood in a big way. They were born stars the day they were selected for this film.

Do you consider Saiyaara as a game-changer in your career?

This is not my first successful film.

Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya was a successful film that I was part of but it was not talked about so much.

So how does it feel to be a part of entertainment for so long?

I am always on my toes because I want to be relevant for all generations.

Thankfully, the kind of work I have done in television and now in films and OTTs, keeps me at par with the evolving industry.

We used to have very good shows in the early days of television. Then, we had the daily soaps taking over and the writing suffered because we had to cater to it every day.

Now, there are a variety of roles. I can be a good father. At the same time, I can also play a negative because with age, a little maturity has come on my face.

Do you feel the entertainment industry has been fair to you?

Absolutely. The industry has been fair to me because of the choice of work I was doing for television.

Films happened pretty late for me.

Then there was a conscious decision of me doing farming for four-five years, and not working in films.

When I came back, that gap made me matured and broke whatever I had done in television.

I could discover a new Rajesh within me.

I have become more human, more spiritual, more emotional.

So whatever role is given to me, I am so much a part of it.

So instead of saying the industry was not fair to me, I would say that I am a very good product of the industry because it needs you to be patient but not complacent.

And it gives you a fair chance.

Which have been your most memorable experiences?

In my second innings, I am having the best memories because I am working with so many debutants as well as A-listed directors.

I am experimenting and people are letting me.

So I played Liaquat Ali Khan in Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight, Binny's father in Binny & Family, Aneet's father in Saiyaara and different kind of roles in Anurag Kashyap's and Amit Rai's films.

When I go on sets, people still cannot get over Rosesh (in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai) but the mama's boy has turned into a universal papa.

