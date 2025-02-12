'They See Me As A Villain'

'I want to break the notion that models can't act.'

Rohman Shawl is probably best known for being Sushmita Sen's off-and-on boyfriend.

But there's more to him.

The actor made his movie debut in Amaran, playing against type as a terrorist with terrifying menace.

The Tamil film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, became a blockbuster and Rohman's chilling act was praised as well.

"My personal life has been talked about for so many years, and it's okay. That is also a part of me. But after the films, people have only talked about my work," Rohman tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

The terrorist you play in Amaran is so different from your sweet, affable personality.

When you get something that is totally opposite of your real self, that really challenges you as an actor.

When (Director) Rajkumar Periasamy approached me and said it was an antagonist, I was like, 'Wow, how do you even see that in me?'

I generally don't get that from people.

I only get these cute little roles, you know, the nice guy, the lovable guy.

I did Amaran only because of the conviction that person had in me.

When you play such an intensely negative character, does it mess your mind?

To a point, yes.

Thankfully, because I lead my life assertively, I'm very connected with myself.

The moment it starts happening, you recognise that and disconnect.

I'll give you one example: You remember the scene when I put fire on these vote banks? So, there was a part where this guy gets burnt. He was a stunt man, and he was getting burnt. He said cut. They came and started putting out the fire.

I was standing there as Asif Wani and enjoying it, even after the director called cut.

Someone came and said, 'Rohmanbhai', and that's when I snapped out.

I realised that this is getting out of hand and I started slowly disconnecting from it.

See, when you're in that zone, in that real environment, you get into it.

Thankfully, because I know myself, I switched off and then made sure I didn't get too deep into it.

Did you worry that people might stereotype you in negative roles after this?

Initially, when I was doing this film, I did not take any other work.

It did occur me that what if this thing didn't work or what if it worked and I got only negative roles?

But I made peace with it.

It's fine, because at the end of the day, I want to work.

You establish yourself as an actor because you do the opposite of what you are in your real life.

I've already started getting different roles. Now they see me as a villain, as a good boy...

I think the industry has changed. I see that change, and I am happy that it is happening when I am there.

You are playing a nemesis to Sivakarthikeyan in this film. How was your equation with him off camera?

I met Siva sir for the first time in a workshop with Atul Mongia.

I just knew that he was a big star then.

So you're expecting a big star to come in but he walked in so easily. He didn't have any airs.

So sweet, so calm, so quiet.

We did the whole process with Atul Mongia and then directly I saw him on set next.

There's this ambush attack scene that we were shooting together.

I was doing my scene and then somebody called my name. I was like, who's this guy in this army uniform?

I went closer and saw it was Siva sir.

It was a magical transformation, from what I saw in the workshop to what he was pulling off there.

I couldn't recognise him. That's a lot of hard work from the actor and the director.

It was magical to see what Amaran finally became.

They are pretty nice people, including Bhuvan (Arora, co-star). He is an amazing actor. So yeah, it was a great experience.

Did you get a chance to meet Kamal Haasan, the producer?

No, that is my only regret.

Whenever he was on set, I wasn't. I haven't been able to go to Tamil Nadu after that.

But that is on my wishlist.

But he did appreciate my work through our director.

When we were shooting, Mr Rajkumar told me that Kamal sir really liked your work. So it was a boost because you have the validation of your producer and he's one of the biggest actors in the country.

From playing a terrorist to becoming an army officer in Azadi, your short film. Are you deliberately choosing projects that revolve around the Indian Army?

(Laughs) I don't know.

I think it started with a music video that I had done; I had played an army officer in that.

I think people started kind of getting that, you know, I look good in a uniform.

I connect to that feeling because you want to serve your country in any way.

So I just can't say no to the charm of the uniform.

Azadi was such a beautiful story. It's 30-35 minutes long but showcases so many emotions. This is the first time somebody is talking about the J&K police.

Whenever we talk about Kashmir, we are either talking about the people or the army. Nobody talks about the J&K police, who have both parties blaming them.

Because the army says, oh, you're with the terrorism of the Kashmir side. The Kashmir people say otherwise. So they're stuck in between.

This film is a decent attempt by my director, Akhil Abrol, to bring light to their situation. Because they're stuck, nobody's with them. They're on their own and still trying their best to serve the country.

I believe Azadi was also shot in the Kashmir Valley just like Amaran.

Azadi was mostly shot in Bhaderwah, which is more towards the Jammu side. Amaran was done in Srinagar.

What were your realisations about Kashmir and its people?

Kashmir is such a beautiful place but the only thing you realise is, 'Beauty is a curse.' Because of the entire situation, then we have different radical groups claiming it to be theirs.

The people are so welcoming, so nice. They will come out and help you.

We needed a crowd, and we called these people, and they performed.

My introduction scene has 2,000-3,000 people. They weren't actors but when I was standing there, giving those chants, they were in union with me. That elevates you as an actor because you're getting that energy from them. I could perform that scene so well because of these people.

We know little about your personal journey. Where do you come from?

I am a Kashmiri, raised in Nainital.

But I have never been connected to the Kashmir side; I've always told everybody that I'm a pahadi from Nainital.

How did you get into showbiz?

I was pursuing engineering in Dehradun.

Friends suggested that I try modeling. So I tried it and made it quite well in the modeling industry. I've been modeling since 2013.

People suggested I go to Bombay.

When I came here, I auditioned for a big film. I got in but it didn't work out.

That broke my heart and I stayed away from acting till 2021.

Then I was approached for Azadi. We shot in 2022 but it released only now.

Why did it take you so long to become an actor?

I was not somebody who really wanted to be an actor.

Deep down, I felt that that models cannot be actors. That was always said in the fraternity and you start believing it.

But when you switch, you switch.

After Azadi I did My Father's Doctor.

With each film, my confidence grew.

I want to break the notion that models can't act.

When you're trying to establish yourself as a serious actor, does it bother you when the news about your personal life takes precedence?

My personal life has been talked about for so many years, and it's okay. That is also a part of me.

But after the films, people have only talked about my work.