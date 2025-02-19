'I used to plan my life earlier, but life does not go according to a plan.'

'So now, I just go with the flow and see where life takes me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaveri Kapur/Instagram

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur made her acting debut in the romcom Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

The youngster, who reveals she struggled with weight issues since 13, has learnt a lot from her parents.

"The only piece of advice my dad has given me with respect to acting is to view it not as acting but as being and that has really helped me be as natural as possible," Kaveri tellsRediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya.

Your mother Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is a singer and actress while your father Shekhar Kapur is one of the most well-known directors in the world. What are the two most important lessons you have learnt from your parents?

From my mom, it would be work ethic. She works really hard, day in and day out.

The only piece of advice my dad has given me with respect to acting is to view it not as acting but as being and that has really helped me be as natural as possible.

When doing a scene, I think if this was real life, how would my character think and what would she say, if there is any contradiction between her thoughts and her words.

Given that I don't have too much experience of life yet, this helps me bring out the complexities in my character.

The last month has been unforgettable because not only did your first film release, your dad was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan. How big a thrill was that?

It was amazing. Nobody deserves it more than him.

When I found out about the award, I teared up, but I went to the bathroom and cried.

I don't like my parents to see me cry, ewww!

I'm so proud of dad. He works so hard and puts so many details into his craft.

He is a genius in the world of cinema and able to do things that others aren't because his emotional intelligence makes him understand stories and characters.

IMAGE: Kaveri with her parents Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaveri Kapur/Instagram

Which is your favourite Shekhar Kapur film, one you can watch again and again?

Masoom, for sure.

Since I'm a part of the sequel, I went back and watched it again, it's so beautiful!

Is being a part of such an iconic film intimidating or exciting for you?

(Laughs) Well, some days, I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm so lucky!'

On other days, I’m like, 'Oh my God, what have I signed up for and what if I mess it up!'

It's not only that I am working with my dad but also with so many senior and brilliant actors.

Will it be a follow-up to the 1983 film or a standalone sequel?

That is a question you will have to ask my dad.

IMAGE: Kaveri with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story co-actor Vardhaan Puri and father Shekhar Kapur.

Vardhaan's late grandfather Amrish Puri played Mogambo in Shekhar's Mr India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaveri Kapur/Instagram

Your mother may not have done too many films but she has some interesting work in her repertoire. Any favourites?

I really like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. It's such a sweet film.

I watched it pretty recently and it was weird how much I look like my mom.

It was like watching myself on screen.

What kind of reactions have you been getting to Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story? Any reactions which have really touched your heart?

Honestly, I'm too scared to read any of the reviews or the feedback.

I will, but for now, I just want to bask in the glory that my first film is out.

A little later, I will go back and look at the criticism constructively.

Regardless of how the film fares, I will always be grateful that it helped me find a new path.

I will always be grateful to Kunal (Kohli, Director) because now I know there is this other option for me in a world I love and have only just started to explore creatively.

IMAGE: Kaveri Kapur and Vardhaan Puri in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

You won't quit early, will you?

My purpose in life is to help people, to leave the world a better place from what I found it, and if art gives me a platform to do this even in a small way, there's no way I am quitting.

Yes, there is the pressure and it can get intimidating at times but any kind of art is exciting and that overcomes the nervousness.

I'm always happy to start a new project.

How different is giving playback for a film, even if it is singing for your own character, from cutting a single for an album?

I didn't find any difference really.

Even though Prasoon Joshi sir changed the lyrics in Hindi, Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine is still a song I had written and I felt as connected when recording it for the film as I do when cutting a single.

IMAGE: Kaveri Kapur and Vardhaan Puri in the song Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine from Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story.

Take us through the recording.

I went to (A R) Rahman uncle's studio and have to admit, I was struggling at first.

While Ek Dhaaga Toda Maine is a song I'm emotionally close to, the language had changed, and that took a while to get used to.

Rahman uncle then brought this amazing girl who works with him to get the emotions out of me in the most powerful way possible.

I'm someone who can't perform well if you get angry with me or put me down, but this girl, whose name I can't remember, was so gentle yet firm in her encouragement.

She would tell me to open my mouth more when singing a particular line and if a line needed more power, she would say, 'You can do it.'

Our combination worked magically and after that, it was smooth sailing.

I could step away from my shyness and fear of singing a song in a new language.

I may be the singer but she was the one who brought the song out of me.

Are you open to giving playback for another actor?

Yeah, my mind is open to doing lots of things.

I used to plan my life earlier, but life does not go according to a plan. So now, I just go with the flow and see where life takes me.