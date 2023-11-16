News
It's Quiz Time, Folks!

It's Quiz Time, Folks!

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 16, 2023 10:02 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Snap out of that Diwali hangover with our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Devdas
B. Raincoat
C. Provoked
  A. Devdas
 
A. Tees Maar Khan
B. Heyy Babyy
C. Kambakkht Ishq
  C. Kambakkht Ishq
 
A. Plan
B. Asambhav
C. Drona
  C. Drona
 
A. Vinashak
B. Dilwale
C. Rakshak
  B. Dilwale
 
A. Lucknow Central
B. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
C. Happy Bhag Jayegi
  A. Lucknow Central
 
A. Jeet
B. Saajan Chale Sasural
C. Raja Hindustani
  A. Jeet
 
A. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
B. I Hate Luv Storys
C. Tamasha
  C. Tamasha
 
A. Baazigar
B. Anjaam
C. Trimurti
  B. Anjaam
 
A. Vishwanath
B. Kalicharan
C. Haathkadi
  A. Vishwanath
 
A. Kuttey
B. Gunday
C. Tevar
  C. Tevar
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
