It's 30 Years of Pulp Fiction!

Has it really been 30 years since we fell in love with Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction?

The cult film celebrated his landmark on April 18 with a special screening in Los Angeles.

Quentin was missing, but its principal cast made up for it.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Uma Thurman, 53, made her character Mia Wallace iconic.

Uma Karuna -- to give her full name; after all, her dad Professor Robert Thurman is a Buddhist scholar and a dear friend of His Holiness, The Dalai Lama -- had worked in a few films, but it was Pulp Fiction that launched her career.

It also won Uma a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Uma reunites with John Travolta, who had played Vincent Vega, the hitman.

Their dance is one of the best things in a film that has so many, many delicious moments!

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Joining them are Harvey 'The Wolf' Kietel and Samuel L Jackson, probably better known as an Avenger today.

Do you know how Pulp Fiction happened? Read the real story here.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Bruce Willis' wife Emma and daughter Tallulah attend on behalf of the actor who, sadly, suffers from frontotemporal dementia.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Travolta, 70, brings his 24-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta to the screening.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

There's Samuel L Jackson with wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Pulp Fiction made Samuel, who was doing small roles in films until then, a star at the age of 45.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Did you know that Rosanna Arquette, who played drug dealer Lance (Eric Stoltz)'s wife didn't watch the film in its entirety for 15 years after its release?

According to People, the actor was pregnant at the time, and says that while watching a screening, 'My baby just started kicking like crazy and I got all freaked out because of some of the guns and violence stuff.'

So she left and didn't watch it for years.