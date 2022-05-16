Isn't That Michael Jackson's Sister Janet?

The day before her 56th birthday on Monday, Janet Jackson made a rare appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas to present an award to singer Mary Jane Blige.

Please click on the images for rare glimpses of Michael's younger sister.

IMAGE: Singer Sean 'Diddy' Combs offers his respects to a regal Janet Jackson at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The MGM Grand Casino was where little Janet Damita Jo Jackson first performed at age 7 with her elder brother Randy Jackson. Photograph: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

IMAGE: Janet presents Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J Blige, right, with the Icon Award in a mutual fangirl moment.

Singer, actor, rapper Blige, of Real Love and Be Without You fame, has won nine Grammys and 10 Billboard awards.

Presenting the award to Blige, Janet said: 'Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you'. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

IMAGE: Janet, who many in India always associate with her famous big brother who symbolises Western pop music in this country, came all covered up in an all-black and ever-so-feminine tux ensemble.

No chance of a wardrobe malfunction like what happened to her at the Super Bowl way back in 2004. Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Billboard magazine ranks Janet the 'ninth most successful act in rock and roll history, and the second most successful female artist in pop music history.'

Wikipedia records, 'She is the only female artist in the history of the Hot 100 to have 18 consecutive top ten hit singles, from Miss You Much (1989) to I Get Lonely (1998). Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

