Is Urmila Getting A Divorce?

IMAGE: Urmila's last picture with Mohsin was way back in June 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Has Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce from her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

The Internet is buzzing with reports that the actor has called it quits after eight years of marriage.

The reason for the split is not known, but according to the Hindustan Times newspaper, the divorce is not on mutual terms.

Urmila and Mohsin have not confirmed the news yet.

She has reportedly unfollowed Mohsin on social media while he has not.

Urmila married the Kashmiri businessman and model, who is 10 years younger than her, in 2016.

The low-key wedding did not see any celebrities, and included only family and close friends. They reportedly met through mutual friend Manish Malhotra.